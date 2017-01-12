Paula Sturdy, repeat flotilla winner, dies unexpectedly in Wrightsville Beach
A longtime Wrightsville Beach resident who was a repeat winner of the Holiday Flotilla boat parade died unexpectedly this week after apparently hitting her head after falling in her town home on Causeway Drive. Paula Sturdy, 60, who lived in the Moorings on Causeway Drive, was found by her husband Van Marr on Wednesday evening, Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said.
