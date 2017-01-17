MOI demolition proposal comes as board meets on new parking rules
A derelict commercial building in Harbor Island's business district may be coming down to make room for parking. An owner of Poe's Tavern on Old Causeway Drive told the board of aldermen that he planned to buy the neighboring building, former home of the Middle of the Island restaurant, and demolish it.
