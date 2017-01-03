From fog to snow, Wrightsville on wea...

From fog to snow, Wrightsville on weather - rollercoaster'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lumina News

From heavy fog to a 70-degree January day to below-freezing temperatures, Wrightsville Beach welcomed the New Year with a string of fluctuating weather that includes a potential snowfall for this coming weekend. The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Wednesday announced that confidence has increased for an accumulating snowfall on the night of Friday, Jan. 6 and into Saturday morning for areas in southeastern North Carolina and South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09) Oct '15 bocceking 3
News Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Ron 1
News UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14) Aug '14 Tigercanes 1
News Researchers studying rip currents off North Car... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Carolina Shagger 1
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,775

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC