Board sees WB Park plan, considers recycling survey

During its annual retreat meeting, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen looked at an updated conceptual redesign of Wrightsville Beach Park, heard a presentation about new parking meter technology and asked staff to create a survey to ask residents if the town should offer curbside recycling. The Monday, Jan. 24 meeting gave the town's board an informal opportunity to review several other issues as well, including proposals to add new security cameras in the town, to modify the town's crosswalks and to create new loading zones for trucks on North Lumina Avenue.

Comments made yesterday: 34,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,569

