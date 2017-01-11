Wrightsville Beach Plunge

Communities In Schools of Cape Fear will be holding a "Plungin' for a Purpose" event to support high school students in the Cape Fear area on January 1 at 1 p.m. Communities In Schools of Cape Fear works to ensure that students have the resources they need to stay in school and graduate high school. The 2017 Wrightsville Plunge will take place at Crystal Pier, behind the Oceanic, at 703 S Lumina Ave, Wrightsville Beach.

