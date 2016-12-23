Wrightsville Beach Museum of History ...

Wrightsville Beach Museum of History open house.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

This is the first year that the museum has held an open house to get people to come visit and see some of the history of the area. The museum takes guests into the past and shows what the beach community was like with memorabilia dating all the way back to the early 1900's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 22 hr Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09) Oct '15 bocceking 3
News Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Ron 1
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,842 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC