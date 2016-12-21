wb-downtown-decorations

A creative contrast in decorations has brought sightseers and online viral attention to Wrightsville Beach this holiday season, with one local bar cleverly capitalizing on the hard work of its neighbor, as both businesses said the joke was in good fun. Deciding he would rather not decorate his house this year, Brandon Wicklund asked if he could instead bring his light show to King Neptune, the North Lumina Avenue restaurant where he works as a cook and bartender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.