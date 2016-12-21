wb-downtown-decorations
A creative contrast in decorations has brought sightseers and online viral attention to Wrightsville Beach this holiday season, with one local bar cleverly capitalizing on the hard work of its neighbor, as both businesses said the joke was in good fun. Deciding he would rather not decorate his house this year, Brandon Wicklund asked if he could instead bring his light show to King Neptune, the North Lumina Avenue restaurant where he works as a cook and bartender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
|Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Ron
|1
|UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tigercanes
|1
|Researchers studying rip currents off North Car... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Carolina Shagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC