Vintage surfboard among 250 Hope from Helen auction items

A refurbished longboard from the 1960s will be one of the featured items at Friday's 12th Annual Hope from Helen Surf Silent Auction fundraiser, which every year draws a large crowd of participants to Wrightsville Beach for both the food and unique auction items. But as the annual event improves its online auction platform, it's easier for bidders to miss the event entirely and still win items.

