Town remembers Wynn 35 years after deadly fire

Throughout his 30-minute review of the tragic Doak Apartment fire, the town's former fire chief told the crowd at a local restaurant Tuesday night the harrowing tale of two firefighters who, on a cold December night, charged into a burning Wrightsville Beach building to help halt a spreading fire. One of those men, Jon Dennison, sat in the audience, reflecting on the events of which he was an integral part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.