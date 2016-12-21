Town remembers Wynn 35 years after de...

Town remembers Wynn 35 years after deadly fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Lumina News

Throughout his 30-minute review of the tragic Doak Apartment fire, the town's former fire chief told the crowd at a local restaurant Tuesday night the harrowing tale of two firefighters who, on a cold December night, charged into a burning Wrightsville Beach building to help halt a spreading fire. One of those men, Jon Dennison, sat in the audience, reflecting on the events of which he was an integral part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09) Oct '15 bocceking 3
News Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Ron 1
News UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14) Aug '14 Tigercanes 1
News Researchers studying rip currents off North Car... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Carolina Shagger 1
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC