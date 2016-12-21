Town employees celebrate 25 years of service
The Town of Wrightsville Beach celebrated two employees last week during its annual holiday lunch who have served the town for a quarter of a century, building community relationships and creating a sense of fellowship. Sylvia Holleman and William Bailey say it's the community, not the money, that keeps them invested in their jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
