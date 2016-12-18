Towing Crews: 89 year old man in good spirits after driving into ICW
Crews with TowBoatU.S. say an 89 year old man is alive and in good spirits after driving his car into the Intracoastal Waterway in Wrightsville Beach Saturday. Matt Wild with TowBoatU.S. said it happened around 1:00 p.m. yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
|Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Ron
|1
|UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tigercanes
|1
|Researchers studying rip currents off North Car... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Carolina Shagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC