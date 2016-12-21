Recent whale sighting excites Johnnie Mercer's Pier anglers
When Shelby Heiskell and her boyfriend set out for Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Saturday, Nov. 26 she hadn't planned on catching a whale, just some fish. But guided by her patience and quick reflexes, a whale was indeed what Heiskell caught, on video with her smartphone, as it surfaced near the pier.
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
|Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Ron
|1
|UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tigercanes
|1
|Researchers studying rip currents off North Car... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Carolina Shagger
|1
