Recent whale sighting excites Johnnie Mercer's Pier anglers

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Lumina News

When Shelby Heiskell and her boyfriend set out for Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Saturday, Nov. 26 she hadn't planned on catching a whale, just some fish. But guided by her patience and quick reflexes, a whale was indeed what Heiskell caught, on video with her smartphone, as it surfaced near the pier.

