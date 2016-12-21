Parking revenue higher than expected ...

Parking revenue higher than expected in Wrightsville Beach

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Changes to the parking program in Wrightsville Beach helped the town bring in much more revenue than anticipated this year. According to figures from parking operator Lanier Parking Solutions, the program collected $3.08 million, up 20% over what was budgeted.

