Parking revenue higher than expected in Wrightsville Beach
Changes to the parking program in Wrightsville Beach helped the town bring in much more revenue than anticipated this year. According to figures from parking operator Lanier Parking Solutions, the program collected $3.08 million, up 20% over what was budgeted.
