New location, more activities at 2nd ...

New location, more activities at 2nd annual Wrightsville Plunge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lumina News

For the event's second year, the organizers of the 2017 Wrightsville Plunge are staging the New Year's Day dash into the chilly ocean waters at a new location which they said would give participants an easier path to the water and more opportunity to make a day of the event. The 2017 Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled for Sunday, 1 p.m. at the Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, where participants will brave the cold for a quick sprint into the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
Donald Trump For President (Mar '16) Mar '16 American taxpayer 4
2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09) Oct '15 bocceking 3
News Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Ron 1
News UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14) Aug '14 Tigercanes 1
News Researchers studying rip currents off North Car... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Carolina Shagger 1
See all Wrightsville Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now

Wrightsville Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wrightsville Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Wrightsville Beac...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,884

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC