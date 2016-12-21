New location, more activities at 2nd annual Wrightsville Plunge
For the event's second year, the organizers of the 2017 Wrightsville Plunge are staging the New Year's Day dash into the chilly ocean waters at a new location which they said would give participants an easier path to the water and more opportunity to make a day of the event. The 2017 Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled for Sunday, 1 p.m. at the Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, where participants will brave the cold for a quick sprint into the water.
