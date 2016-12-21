Maultsby looks back on 41 years of Red Dogs ownership
When Red Dogs first opened in 1975, there was a jukebox playing mostly beach music, as owner Charlie Maultsby served beer and wine to beachgoers who came to Wrightsville Beach for its lively scene. Now, after 41 years, the longtime bar owner is stepping away, after leading the venue through significant changes and winning high-profile fights with the town over liquor licensing.
