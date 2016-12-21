Luxury car splashes into local marina - Lumina News
A driver at Seapath Yacht Club in Wrightsville Beach lost control of a new luxury automobile on Saturday, sending the BMW plunging into the water and creating a public spectacle, while also avoiding any injury. Matt Wild, co-owner of TowBoat U.S. Wrightsville Beach, said it took about five hours to lift and tow the late-model sedan, which still had temporary tags, from its watery parking spot in the marina behind the yacht club.
