Hours, weather lift 2016 beach parking to $3 million

With additional spaces and longer hours this season, Wrightsville Beach surpassed $3 million in revenue for the first time, while operating costs remained steady, the company that manages the town's paid parking reported to the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen. Meanwhile, more parking changes could be coming, as the town's board has a workshop scheduled in January 2017 to review new ideas.

