Hope from Helen raises $43,000 in three hours
While offers were accepted online, it didn't stop bidders from attending the 12th annual Hope from Helen Surf Silent Auction on Friday night at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort in Wrightsville Beach. Organizers believe the auction fundraiser drew an estimated 1,000 attendees over the course of the evening, the largest gathering in the event's history.
