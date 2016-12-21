Holiday light display draws attention to two Wrightsville Beach bars
King Neptune's bar took three weeks to put up lights and decorations and just a week later their neighboring competitor, Red Dogs put up a holiday light display saying 'Ditto' with an arrow pointing to King Neptune's bar. Those who pass by enjoy the lights by taking plenty of pictures and selfies, but many question the 'Ditto' display and wonder where the idea came from.
