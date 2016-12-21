Garden club reflects on changes and growth
In 1952, 10 women adorned in white hats and gloves met for lunch to form the Harbor Island Garden Club. More than six decades later, dressed in anything from fur to jeans to flip-flops, dozens of ancestors and friends of those same original women met Friday for the club's 65th annual Christmas luncheon at The Surf Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wrightsville Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Donald Trump For President (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|American taxpayer
|4
|2009 Surf Sun Sand Bocce Tournament (Jun '09)
|Oct '15
|bocceking
|3
|Rain, moon, tides raise waters in Wrightsville ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Ron
|1
|UFO over Ocean Isle? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tigercanes
|1
|Researchers studying rip currents off North Car... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Carolina Shagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wrightsville Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC