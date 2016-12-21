Beach blotter
Wrightsville Beach police are searching for a suspect in a string of car burglaries on Harbor Island's Shore Drive that likely occurred late Tuesday night, Nov. 22, or early Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. In all cases, the cars that were entered were left unlocked, police chief Dan House said. Owners of cars reported break-ins at four locations, at 6 and 7 Shore Drive, and around the corner at 16 and 25 Shore Drive.
