WB emergency responders revive overdose suspect
On the eve of Thanksgiving, Wrightsville Beach first responders used a nasal spray recovery drug to revive a man in a West Henderson Street house. The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department administered the recovery drug Narcan to a 26-year-old man on Wednesday shortly after a 10 p.m. call to 14-A West Henderson St. Due to privacy protections in the federal health law HIPPA, Wrightsville Beach police said they weren't permitted to identify the man.
