WB emergency responders revive overdose suspect

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Wrightsville Beach first responders used a nasal spray recovery drug to revive a man in a West Henderson Street house. The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department administered the recovery drug Narcan to a 26-year-old man on Wednesday shortly after a 10 p.m. call to 14-A West Henderson St. Due to privacy protections in the federal health law HIPPA, Wrightsville Beach police said they weren't permitted to identify the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.