Police use drunk volunteers for field sobriety training
Police officers used volunteers who had been drinking liquor for an afternoon to practice tests designed to spot impaired drivers Wednesday. The tests included having the subject follow an officer's finger with their eyes, walk toe-to-heel in a straight line, and stand on one foot for balance.
Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
