Man drives through fence, down embankment into a tree after placing fast food order
A man placing an order at the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant ended up in the hospital with injuries Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed through a wooden fence, traveled down a steep embankment and struck a sturdy tree. Wooster patrolman Jerome Fatzinger and Nathan Murphy, assistant fire chief, did not have the man's identity at the scene, the corner of Bowman Street and Beall Avenue.
