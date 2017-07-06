Man drives through fence, down embank...

Man drives through fence, down embankment into a tree after placing fast food order

The Daily Record

A man placing an order at the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant ended up in the hospital with injuries Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed through a wooden fence, traveled down a steep embankment and struck a sturdy tree. Wooster patrolman Jerome Fatzinger and Nathan Murphy, assistant fire chief, did not have the man's identity at the scene, the corner of Bowman Street and Beall Avenue.

