Man drives through fence, down embankment into a tree after placing fast food order

A man placing an order at the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant ended up in the hospital with injuries Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed through a wooden fence, traveled down a steep embankment and struck a sturdy tree. Wooster patrolman Jerome Fatzinger and Nathan Murphy, assistant fire chief, did not have the man's identity at the scene, the corner of Bowman Street and Beall Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.