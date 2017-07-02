LuK grows leaders through apprenticeship program
With a mission of most effectively using federal dollars and learning from the success of a local business, area business leaders and representatives from the Area 7 Workforce Development Board visited the LuK Academy and toured the Wooster facility. Using OhioMeansJobs funding, apprenticeships basically offer an "earn-while-you-learn" opportunity by combining on the job training with classroom instruction, according to Sundee Porter, Holmes County Job and Family Services employment services coordinator.
