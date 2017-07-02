LuK grows leaders through apprenticeship program

With a mission of most effectively using federal dollars and learning from the success of a local business, area business leaders and representatives from the Area 7 Workforce Development Board visited the LuK Academy and toured the Wooster facility. Using OhioMeansJobs funding, apprenticeships basically offer an "earn-while-you-learn" opportunity by combining on the job training with classroom instruction, according to Sundee Porter, Holmes County Job and Family Services employment services coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.