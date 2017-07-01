Letter: Thanks to Relay for Life supporters

I would like to publicly thank the following people, or businesses for donating to Relay for Life survivors dinner on Friday, June 9. Dr. Richard and Tammy Guttman; Wall-Mart; Bowman Beverage; Friendly Wholesale; Mary Bowers ; McDonald's; Quailcrest Farm; Smith Dairy; Wooster Brush; Tim Allison.

