Children who have completed preschool through sixth grade are invited to Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 9 a.m.-noon at Moreland United Methodist Church, 138 E. Moreland Road, Wooster. HOLMESVILLE -- The United Methodist Church and Church of Christ invite children to Weird Animals: Where Jesus' Love Is One of A Kind community Vacation Bible School.

