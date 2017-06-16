Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Daily Record

Children who have completed preschool through sixth grade are invited to Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 9 a.m.-noon at Moreland United Methodist Church, 138 E. Moreland Road, Wooster. HOLMESVILLE -- The United Methodist Church and Church of Christ invite children to Weird Animals: Where Jesus' Love Is One of A Kind community Vacation Bible School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wooster Ohio Burglaries 2016 Wed terrydws 1
News M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster Apr '17 Peggy Tharpe 1
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar '17 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC