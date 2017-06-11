The pace picks up as Ohio Light Opera...

The pace picks up as Ohio Light Opera readies to open 39th season

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Daily Record

On a cold, cloudy morning in Wooster, the joyful noise that is the music of Cole Porter heats up Freedlander Theatre on The College of Wooster campus. There's a lot going as the rehearsal pianist stops and starts "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," one of the second act highlights of Porter's "Anything Goes."

