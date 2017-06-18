Teen, Child Killed In Head-on Collisi...

Teen, Child Killed In Head-on Collision In Northeast Ohio

Sunday Jun 18

The state Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Victor DiGiacomo, of Shreve, was driving south on State Route 3 in Wayne County around 11:30 p.m. Friday when his car went left of center and struck head-on a car driven by 26-year-old Abby Starcher, of Wooster.

