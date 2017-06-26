Teen, child killed in head-on collision in northeast Ohio

Authorities say a man and a young girl have been killed in a head-on collision in northeast Ohio. The state Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Victor DiGiacomo, of Shreve, was driving south on State Route 3 in Wayne County around 11:30 p.m. Friday when his car went left of center and struck head-on a car driven by 26-year-old Abby Starcher, of Wooster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.