Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's Parr retu...

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's Parr returns to Wooster to teach master classes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Daily Record

Brenda Schwinn recalled the day that a mother of one of her ballet students came to her with some news: There was a new boy in town, just moved here from Kentucky. Like most ballet instructors, Schwinn was always on the lookout for young men to fill out her company roster, so she dispatched the mother back to see if he was interested in coming to one of her classes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wooster Ohio Burglaries 2016 Wed terrydws 1
News M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster Apr '17 Peggy Tharpe 1
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar '17 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC