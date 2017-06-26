OLO's 'Anything Goes' taps its way to...

OLO's 'Anything Goes' taps its way to the stratosphere

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Daily Record

Ohio Light Opera choreographer Spencer Reese said before the company's 39th festival season kicked off in Wooster his favorite musical was Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" and his dream as choreographer was to get everyone in ensemble to tap dance during the title number, which comes at the end of Act I and again as the show's finale. And while the company's tap-off was surely the high point of this high-energy production, it was hardly the only one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wooster Ohio Burglaries 2016 Jun 21 terrydws 1
News M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster Apr '17 Peggy Tharpe 1
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar '17 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,244 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC