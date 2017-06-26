OLO's 'Anything Goes' taps its way to the stratosphere

Ohio Light Opera choreographer Spencer Reese said before the company's 39th festival season kicked off in Wooster his favorite musical was Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" and his dream as choreographer was to get everyone in ensemble to tap dance during the title number, which comes at the end of Act I and again as the show's finale. And while the company's tap-off was surely the high point of this high-energy production, it was hardly the only one.

