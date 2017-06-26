Mena s Basketball: What you should know about Ohio Statea s new assistant coaches

At a press conference to announce the firing of former men's basketball head coach Thad Matta on June 2, Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said that all three assistant coaches - Chris Jent, Greg Paulus and Dave Dickerson - were on staff and would still be doing their jobs unless they found new opportunities. Ten days later, the Buckeyes announced that Butler's three assistant coaches - Terry Johnson, Ryan Pedon and Mike Schrage - would be joining their recently-departed boss, Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann, in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.