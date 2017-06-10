Meeting notes

On May 17, participants in the Wooster Community Hospital Auxiliary Bridge Marathon met at the Country Club for the year-end awards luncheon. First place was awarded to Linda McFalls and Chris White with a marathon total of 23,140; second to Amelia Hagen and Sandy Schmidt, scoring 22,630 and third, Kathy Dianiska and Judy Martin, scoring 22,590.

