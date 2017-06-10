Meeting notes
On May 17, participants in the Wooster Community Hospital Auxiliary Bridge Marathon met at the Country Club for the year-end awards luncheon. First place was awarded to Linda McFalls and Chris White with a marathon total of 23,140; second to Amelia Hagen and Sandy Schmidt, scoring 22,630 and third, Kathy Dianiska and Judy Martin, scoring 22,590.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wooster Ohio Burglaries 2016
|Wed
|terrydws
|1
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr '17
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC