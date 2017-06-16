Meeting notes
Karen Fleming reported the club was asked to plant the containers in downtown Creston along with the planting of flowers in the park, when Creston Garden Club met May 30. It was announced Linda Irwin will be Regional Director for Region 14 for the next year. The June 17 field trip has been cancelled.
