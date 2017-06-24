Letter: Good to see doctors choosing Wooster
I was very happy to see the well deserved "thank you" extended to Drs. Robert Cebul and Daniel Peabody in a June 10 letter to the editor for their decision to stay local for those of us you have depended on one or the other for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wooster Ohio Burglaries 2016
|Jun 21
|terrydws
|1
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr '17
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC