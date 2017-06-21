Letter: Anne's Army 5K had plenty of ...

Letter: Anne's Army 5K had plenty of support

Wednesday

On Saturday, June 10, many community members and friends participated in the 7th Annual Anne's Army 5K: Race to Battle Breast Cancer at Ohio State's campus in Wooster. Thanks to the generous support of our race participants, donors and sponsors, The Anne M. Wolf Breast Cancer Foundation has raised and donated $200,000 to support breast cancer research at Ohio State's CCC-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and also established a permanently endowed memorial scholarship through the Wayne County Community Foundation.

