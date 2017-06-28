Humane Society to deck the halls for Christmas in July

And although she aged out of 4-H, Gray never lost her love of animals, including the ones that live with her and partner Tom Nadelin at their home outside Wooster atop a small hill in Chester Township. Volunteering for the Wayne County Humane Society had its appeal, Gray said, but she was concerned she wouldn't be able to work with shelter animals without occasionally bringing a few home to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.