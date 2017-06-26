Foot golf scramble fun for all ages
The second annual GivePetsAChance Foot Golf Scramble was held June 17 at the L. C. Boles Foot Golf Course on The College of Wooster campus. The course was filled with players of all ages for some friendly competition, a cook-out lunch, musical entertainment and prizes.
