Film series looks at creative solutions to societal issues

A free summer film series will feature documentaries about problems and solutions to gang violence, out-of-control globalization and food waste. Presented by the Catholic Commission of Wayne-Ashland-Medina, Local Roots Market and Cafe, Behind Bars and Beyond and the Wooster Interfaith Justice Committee, the once-monthly screenings will be held at 7 p.m. at Local Roots on South Walnut Street, with discussion to follow.

