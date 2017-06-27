Association appreciates Duck Derby support
The Duck Derby at Akron Canal Days was held June 16 along the Ohio and Erie Canalway. Festivities surrounded the Mustill Store Museum, located at 57 W. North Street in Cascade Locks Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wooster Ohio Burglaries 2016
|Jun 21
|terrydws
|1
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr '17
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC