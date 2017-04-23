Wooster's Best Western getting a facelft -- and dinner theater

The downtown facility already has undergone room renovations and is in the midst of some exterior upgrades, all while planning for a June ribbon-cutting to mark the addition of more stores on its Liberty Street side. "Our banquets over the last year have gone up more than 150 percent," said revenue manager Teresa Bright, who noted that the once-popular bar has been closed to create more space for rental.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.