What's up?
April 20: Poetry Reading, 7 p.m., Kauke Hall, Room 038, 400 E. University St., College of Wooster; Rowan Ricardo Phillips, author and fellow at the New York Institute for the Humanities at NYU; free, open to public. April 20: Philosophy Honor Society Lecture, 7:30 p.m., Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St., College of Wooster; Tristram McPherson, associate professor of philosophy at The OhioState University; free, open to public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr 5
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC