Wayne County Junior Dairy Princess chosen

Laney Hunsberger, a Triway Junior High student and the daughter of Mike and Janice Hunsberger, was selected as the 2017 Wayne County Junior Dairy Princess during the annual Wayne-Ashland County Dairy Service Unit annual meeting held in Wooster. Hunsberger is already well-known for her activities in the dairy industry within Wayne County in that she has been a past Wayne County Junior Dairy Princess runner-up, assisting in the various activities of the post.

