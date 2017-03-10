'Van man' arrested Monday

A local panhandler known to many in the area as "Van Man" was arrested again Monday night and found with over $30,000 in cash on his person. Dennis Briggs, 59, was arrested on charges of obstructing official business and littering, according to a news release from the Wooster Police Department.

