The DR goes on a mission trip

The DR goes on a mission trip

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Record

Members of the joint mission trip with Esperanza International between Trinity United Church of Christ and The College of Wooster took a Daily Record with them to the Tijuana side of the Mexico/ USA border. On the trip were the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar 6 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wayne County was issued at March 31 at 11:10PM EDT

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC