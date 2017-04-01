The DR goes on a mission trip
Members of the joint mission trip with Esperanza International between Trinity United Church of Christ and The College of Wooster took a Daily Record with them to the Tijuana side of the Mexico/ USA border. On the trip were the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC