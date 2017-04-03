State Rep. Christina Hagan announces run for Ohio's 16th congressional district
A conservative Stark County state representative is the first candidate seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci in 2018. State Rep. Christina Hagan, 28, announced her candidacy for Ohio's 16th congressional seat on Monday via a YouTube video and an email to Ohio reporters.
