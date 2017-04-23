Skate Club spring show is April 30
Wooster Figure Skating Club members Carolyn Greene, Lauren Gwinn, Allaina Werstler, Kory Topovski and Mya Gish are almost ready for the club's spring show, "Alice Noble's Greatest Hits" on Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m. at the Alice Noble Ice Arena, 851 Oldman Road. Club skaters will showcase their talents to the tunes of their favorite songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr 5
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC