Skate Club spring show is April 30

Wooster Figure Skating Club members Carolyn Greene, Lauren Gwinn, Allaina Werstler, Kory Topovski and Mya Gish are almost ready for the club's spring show, "Alice Noble's Greatest Hits" on Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m. at the Alice Noble Ice Arena, 851 Oldman Road. Club skaters will showcase their talents to the tunes of their favorite songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.