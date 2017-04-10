Senior Sociology Major Awarded at Northeast Ohio Undergraduate Sociology Symposium
Senior Sociology major and Religion minor Charissa Mikoski presented her capstone research at the Northeast Ohio Undergraduate Sociology Symposium at the College of Wooster on April 8, 2017 . Seventy-five undergraduates from over twenty-five colleges and universities presented their work in paper presentations and a research poster session.
