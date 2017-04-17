OVCTC students part of state competition

A three-student team from the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center recently placed first in the regional Ag Mechanics Skills competition that was hosted by the OVCTC. That finish qualified them to compete on March 31 at ATI in Wooster, Ohio in the Ohio State competition.

